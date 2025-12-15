Ravens Fear LB Teddye Buchanan Suffered Torn ACL

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “the belief is” Ravens LB Teddye Buchanan tore his ACL in Week 15 against the Bengals.

Schefter mentions Buchanan will undergo further testing on Monday to confirm the injury.

Buchanan, 23, was a fourth-round pick by the Ravens in the 2025 NFL Draft out of California. He signed a four-year, $5,102,896 rookie contract through 2028 and is making a base salary of $840k in 2025.

In 2025, Buchanan has appeared in 14 games for the Ravens and recorded 93 total tackles, five tackles for loss, one pass defended and one forced fumble.