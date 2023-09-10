Ravens Fear S Marcus Williams Suffered Torn Pectoral Muscle

According to Ian Rapoport, Ravens S Marcus Williams may have suffered a torn pectoral on Sunday against the Texans and will undergo an MRI to confirm.

Williams, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.2 million contract with New Orleans before the Saints used the franchise tag on him.

Williams made $10.612 million fully guaranteed for the 2021 season and was once again testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a five-year, $70 million deal with the Ravens.

In 2023, Williams has appeared in one game for the Ravens and recorded three tackles.

We will have more news on Williams as it becomes available.