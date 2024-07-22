Ravens Sign DB Daryl Worley

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Monday they have signed veteran DB Daryl Worley.

He’s bounced on and off the roster over the past few years and is a familiar face for the Ravens.

Worley should add another layer of depth in the secondary and can contribute on special teams.

Worley, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Panthers back in 2016. The Panthers traded him to the Eagles in return for WR Torrey Smith during the 2018 offseason, but he was cut loose soon after.

The Raiders signed Worley to a contract in April of 2018 and re-signed him to a one-year, $3.095 million deal as a restricted free agent in 2019. Worley signed with the Cowboys as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 but was released midseason.

From there, Worley had stints with the Bills, Cardinals, and Lions before catching on with the Ravens. He has been on and off of Baltimore’s active roster ever since.

In 2023, Worley appeared in 12 games for the Ravens and recorded 12 tackles and one pass defended.