Ravens HC John Harbaugh Not On Hot Seat So Far

ESPN’s Dan Graziano doesn’t get the sense that Ravens HC John Harbaugh is under any real danger from a job security standpoint, at least not right now.

The Ravens have flopped to a 1-5 start to the season, sabotaged by terrible defensive play and a hamstring injury to QB Lamar Jackson that’s caused him to miss the last two games. Fans were chanting “Fire Harbaugh” at the end of last week’s 17-3 home loss to the Rams.

Graziano says nothing can be ruled out if the losses continue, particularly because Baltimore expected to be a Super Bowl contender this year, but Harbaugh’s extensive track record has him on solid footing. He also signed a three-year extension this past offseason.

He adds if Baltimore somehow decided to move on from Harbaugh, he would almost certainly be the top head coaching candidate available.

Harbaugh, 63, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles in 1998 as their special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach. He spent 10 years in Philadelphia before he was hired as the Ravens’ head coach in 2008.

Harbaugh has been in Baltimore ever since and was the first Ravens coach to be named Coach of the Year following the 2019 season. He was handed a three-year extension through 2025 before the 2022 season, then signed another three-year extension this past offseason.

During his 18 years with the team, Harbaugh has led the Ravens to a record of 173–109 (61.3 percent), which includes 12 playoff appearances and one Super Bowl championship in 2012.

