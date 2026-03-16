Ravens Hosted C Danny Pinter For Visit

According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens recently had free agent C Danny Pinter in for a visit.

Center remains a big need for Baltimore after losing Tyler Linderbaum this offseason. Pinter would have been a depth option with just 10 career starts under his belt.

Pinter, 29, is a former fifth-rounder by the Colts in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Ball State. He finished a four-year rookie deal worth $3,643,698 with a $348,696 signing bonus.

He missed most of 2023 after suffering a fractured left ankle and then returned to the team on a one-year deal for 2024. The Colts brought him back on another one-year deal in 2025.

In 2025, Pinter appeared in all 17 games and made one start for the Colts.