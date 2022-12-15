Ravens Hosted G John Simpson For Visit

Field Yates reports that the Ravens brought in free agent G John Simpson for a visit on Thursday.

Simpson, 25, was a two-year starter at Clemson and earned All-American honors last season. The Raiders traded up with the Lions to select him with the No. 109 pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Simpson signed a four-year, $4,094,373 rookie contract that includes a $799,373 signing bonus with the Raiders. He still had one year beyond 2022 remaining on his contract when the Raiders cut him last week.

In 2022, Simpson has appeared in 11 games for the Raiders, making two starts for them at guard.