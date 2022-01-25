Ravens Interview Anthony Weaver For Defensive Coordinator Job

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Ravens interviewed run game coordinator/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver for the vacant defensive coordinator job.

Weaver’s name came up as a replacement for Don Martindale soon after the news that the Ravens were parting ways with the defensive coordinator.

Baltimore is meeting with Joe Whitt Jr and Kris Richard as well for their defensive coordinator job.

Weaver, 41, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2002. He played seven seasons in the league for the Ravens and Texans.

Weaver took his first coaching job at Florida as a graduate assistant in 2010. From there, he joined the Jets as their assistant DL coach and had brief stints with the Bills and Browns before the Texans hired him as their DL coach.

Weaver was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2020 before departing to become the run game coordinator/defensive line coach for the Ravens last year.