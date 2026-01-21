Ravens Interviewing Chargers DC Jesse Minter In Person Today

According to Matt Zenitz, the Ravens are interviewing Chargers DC Jesse Minter in person for their head coaching vacancy today.

Minter is one of the finalists for Baltimore’s HC vacancy. Here’s where their search stands so far:

Finalists:

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Bills OC Joe Brady (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Interviewed)

Candidates:

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos QB coach Davis Webb (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns DC Jim Schwartz (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams DC Chris Shula (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos assistant HC/ST coordinator Darren Rizzi (Expected)

Minter, 42, began his career as a defensive intern at Notre Dame in 2006 before working at Cincinnati, Indiana State and Georgia State up through 2016.

He then transitioned to the NFL with the Ravens in 2017 and was named DB coach in 2020. After spending one season as the defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt in 2021, he became the defensive coordinator at Michigan.

He followed HC Jim Harbaugh to the Chargers in 2024 as his defensive coordinator.

In 2025, the Chargers defense ranks No. 5 in points allowed and No. 9 in total defense, including No. 8 against the run and No. 5 against the pass.