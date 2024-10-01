Ravens Made Two Practice Squad Moves Tuesday

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have released RB John Kelly from the practice squad.

We have released RB John Kelly from the Practice Squad and signed LB William Kwenkeu to the Practice Squad. https://t.co/6K7ATPNb4d — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 1, 2024

In a corresponding move, the Ravens signed LB William Kwenkeu.

Baltimore’s practice squad now includes:

T Corey Bullock RB Chris Collier CB Bump Cooper Jr. WR Malik Cunningham G Darrian Dalcourt CB Ka’dar Hollman TE Qadir Ismail LB William Kwenkeu WR Keith Kirkwood QB Devin Leary WR Anthony Miller DE C.J. Ravenell WR Dayton Wade DE Adedayo Odeleye (International) TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden DL Chris Wormley OLB Yannick Ngakoue

Kelly, 27, is a former sixth-round pick by the Rams out of Tennessee in the 2018 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract and was able to make Los Angeles’ active roster his rookie season.

Kelly was among the Rams’ final roster cuts in 2019 and was on and off Los Angeles’ practice squad before getting promoted. He was among their final roster cuts in 2020 before signing on to the Browns’ practice squad.

He re-signed with Cleveland on a futures deal for 2021 and rejoined the practice squad after being cut coming out of the preseason. The Browns waived Kelly and re-signed him to the practice squad. The Browns recently terminated his contract following their first preseason game.

In 2021, Kelly appeared in four games for the Browns and rushed twice for 13 yards. He appeared in one game for the team in 2022 but did not record any statistics.