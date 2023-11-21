Ravens Make Three Moves, Designate CB Damarion Williams To Return From IR

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have opened the practice window for CB Damarion Williams to return from injured reserve.

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

The team also officially announced the signing of TE Scotty Washington to the practice squad, with CB Kevon Seymour going to the practice squad injured list to make room.

Williams, 25, transferred to Houston after two years playing at the community college level and was a three-year starter, earning honorable mention all-conference in 2020. He was voted a team captain his final two years.

The Ravens selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year deal worth $4,164,338 that includes a signing bonus of $504,338.

In 2022, Williams appeared in 14 games for the Ravens and recorded 24 total tackles, one tackle for loss and two pass deflections.