Ravens Make Four Moves, Including Signing CB Kevon Seymour

Aaron Wilson reports that the Baltimore Ravens are signing CB Kevon Seymour to their active roster. The team is also elevating DT Isaiah Mack from the practice squad, activating LB Malik Harrison, and placing S Ar’Darius Washington on the injured reserve list.

Seymour, 27, is a former sixth-round pick out of USC by the Bills in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $2.44 million rookie contract and was set to make a base salary of $540,000 in 2017 when the Bills traded him to the Panthers.

Seymour spent the entire 2018 season on injured reserve for the Panthers before he was waived the following year. The Eagles signed him during the 2020 season and brought him back on a futures contract.

Unfortunately, the Eagles released him coming out of the preseason. Seymour then caught on with the Ravens practice squad for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Seymour has appeared in one game for the Ravens and recorded three total tackles.