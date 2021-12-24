Ravens Make Three Roster Moves

The Baltimore Ravens announced Friday that they’ve activated S Chuck Clark, OL Trystan Colon and RB Nate McCrary from the COVID-19 list ahead of Week 16’s game against the Bengals.

Clark, 26, was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round out of Virginia Tech in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract and was slated to make a base salary of $735,000 in 2020 when he signed a three-year, $16 million extension.

Clark is set to make base salaries of $2.75 million and $3.285 million over the final two seasons of his deal after agreeing to a restructured contract.

In 2021, Clark has appeared in 13 games and recorded 58 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, no interceptions, and eight pass defenses.