Ravens Mutually Agree To Excuse WR Diontae Johnson From Team Activities

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have mutually decided with WR Diontae Johnson to excuse him from team activities this week.

Statement from the Baltimore Ravens. pic.twitter.com/sg9seXfJMc — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 16, 2024

He served a one-week suspension for conduct detrimental to the team this past week after refusing to enter a game.

Johnson has played sparingly and caught just one pass since being traded midseason to Baltimore from Carolina. That seems to be the chief source of his frustrations.

Johnson, 28, was selected with the No. 66 overall pick in the third round by the Steelers out of Toledo back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $4,251,708 contract that included a $1,129,110 signing bonus.

Johnson was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a two-year, $36 million extension entering the 2022 season. He was traded to Carolina in exchange for CB Donte Jackson and a pick swap before the 2024 season.

Carolina then traded him to the Ravens midseason for another swap of picks.

In 2024, Johnson has appeared in 11 games and caught 31 passes on 63 targets for 363 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Johnson as the news is available.