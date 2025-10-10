Ravens Officially Rule Out QB Lamar Jackson From Week 6, Among Six Players

The Baltimore Ravens officially ruled out QB Lamar Jackson for Week 6 against the Rams due to his hamstring injury, per Sarah Barshop.

The Ravens also ruled out WR Devontez Walker (oblique), LB Roquan Smith (hamstring), CB Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring), OT Emery Jones (shoulder), and FB Patrick Ricard (calf).

This marks Jackson’s second straight game he’s missed, which was expected. Josina Anderson reported Jackson was not expected to play in Week 5 or Week 6 due to a hamstring injury suffered against the Chiefs.

Anderson mentioned the bye week is after that, and giving him three weeks could be a good precaution to best prevent it from being an issue later in the season.

Backup QB Cooper Rush is in line to start, once again, for Baltimore after taking over for Jackson in Week 4.

Jackson, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $9,471,652 contract that included a $5,968,472 signing bonus.

The Ravens picked up Jackson’s fifth-year option that cost them $23 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He was due to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Ravens used the non-exclusive franchise tag at a cost of $32.3 million fully guaranteed.

Baltimore later signed Jackson to a five-year, $260 million extension. He’s due base salaries of $20.25 million, $51.25 million and $51.25 million in the final three years of the deal.

In 2025, Jackson has appeared in four games for the Ravens and thrown for 869 yards while completing 71.6 percent of his passes to go along with 10 touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for 166 yards and a touchdown.