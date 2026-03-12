Ravens Officially Sign DE Trey Hendrickson

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have officially signed DE Trey Hendrickson to a four-year, $112 million contract.

TREY HENDRICKSON IS A BALTIMORE RAVEN 😈 pic.twitter.com/ldiFebuL23 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 12, 2026

Hendrickson agreed to terms of a deal with Baltimore on Wednesday, and he’s now officially a Raven after passing his physical.

Hendrickson, 31, was selected with the No. 103 overall pick by the Saints out of Florida Atlantic in 2017. He finished his four-year rookie contract worth $3,106,288, which included a signing bonus of $706,284.

Hendrickson then signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals back in 2021 and went on to appear in the Super Bowl for the team. Cincinnati signed him to a one-year extension through 2025 in 2023.

He was due a base salary of $15.8 million in the final year of his contract in 2025 when he and the team agreed to a $14 million raise to resolve a holdout.

In 2025, Hendrickson appeared in seven games for the Bengals, recording 16 total tackles, four sacks, one forced fumble, and a pass deflection.