Ravens OL Ben Cleveland Arrested For DUI

According to TMZ, Ravens OL Ben Cleveland was arrested for a DUI on February 12th in Milledgeville, Georgia.

TMZ adds Cleveland was pulled over around 10:25 PM after he was swerving “so erratically” that he nearly ended up in a ditch.

Cleveland admitted to drinking a few beers at a nearby country club and he failed at least one sobriety test where he blew more than double the legal limit.

Cleveland, 26, was a four-year starter at Georgia and was named first-team All-ACC in 2020. The Ravens drafted him in the third round of the 2021 draft.

Cleveland finished up his rookie deal worth $4,820,533 which included a signing bonus of $865,842. He’s set to be a free agent this offseason.

In 2024, Cleveland appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens.