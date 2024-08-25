Ravens OL Coach Joe D’Alessandris Passed Away Today

The Baltimore Ravens announced that OL coach Joe D’Alessandris passed away on Sunday morning.

Our hearts ache with grief and sadness upon learning of Coach Joe D’Alessandris’ passing early this morning. pic.twitter.com/KftNJXEnhd — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 25, 2024

The 70-year-old longtime coach had been hospitalized a couple of weeks ago with what the team had described as an “acute illness.”

The team had brought on veteran OL coach George Warhop to help fill D’Alessandris’ duties.

D’Alessandris, 70, got his start in coaching as a grad assistant at Western Carolina in 1977. He spent three decades in college football and the Canadian Football League, mostly as an offensive line coach, before getting his first NFL job with the Chiefs in 2008.

He spent time with the Bills and Chargers before joining the Ravens as an OL coach in 2017, where he remained until his passing.

Our thoughts and prayers here at NFLTR are with D’Alessandris’ family and loved ones.