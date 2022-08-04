Ravens OLB Vince Biegel Suffers Torn Achilles

Ravens HC John Harbaugh announced that OLB Vince Biegel suffered a torn Achilles during drills at training camp on Thursday.

Coach Harbaugh with injury updates: "Linderbaum is going to be fine…. Vince Biegel did tear his Achilles." pic.twitter.com/fyX7PPLLVl — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 4, 2022

Baltimore will likely place Biegel on the season-ending injured reserve in the coming days.

Biegel, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2017. He spent just over a year in Green Bay before he was waived coming out of the preseason in 2018.

The Saints later signed Biegel to their practice squad before eventually promoting him to their active roster. New Orleans brought him back on an exclusive rights contract but traded him to Miami in 2019 for LB Kiko Alonso.

The Dolphins used an original round tender worth $2.132 million on Biegel and brought him back on a one-year deal. He then bounced on and off their practice squad during the 2021 season. Biegel signed on with the Ravens back in May.

In 2021, Biegel appeared in five games for the Dolphins and recorded two total tackles.