Ravens Place David Ojabo & Charlie Kolar on IR, Sign Brent Urban

Tony Williams
The Baltimore Ravens have announced that they’ve signed DL Brent Urban. In a corresponding move, the team placed LB David Ojabo and TE Charlie Kolar on injured reserve. 

Ojabo, 22, was a second-round pick by Baltimore in the 2022 draft. He signed a four-year, $7.909 million dollar rookie deal that included a $2.932 million signing bonus.

During his college career at Michigan, Ojabo appeared in 14 games and recorded 24 tackles, 11 sacks, five forced fumbles, a recovery, and three pass deflections over the course of two seasons.

Urban, 31, is a former fourth-round pick out of Virginia by the Ravens in the 2014 NFL Draft. After finishing his four-year rookie contract, he re-signed with Baltimore to a one-year, $1 million deal back in 2018.

The Titans signed Urban to a contract in April before releasing him partway through the 2019 season. Urban caught on with the Bears for the rest of the year and re-signed on a one-year deal for 2020. 

From there, the Cowboys signed Urban to a one-year contract last year. 

In 2021, Urban appeared in six games for the Cowboys and recorded three tackles and a pass deflection.

