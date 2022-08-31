Ravens Place David Ojabo & Charlie Kolar on IR, Sign Brent Urban

The Baltimore Ravens have announced that they’ve signed DL Brent Urban. In a corresponding move, the team placed LB David Ojabo and TE Charlie Kolar on injured reserve.

We have placed David Ojabo and Charlie Kolar on injured reserve. We have also signed DE Brent Urban and RB Kenyan Drake to our 53-man roster. https://t.co/6TmubKdPXk — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 31, 2022

Ojabo, 22, was a second-round pick by Baltimore in the 2022 draft. He signed a four-year, $7.909 million dollar rookie deal that included a $2.932 million signing bonus.

During his college career at Michigan, Ojabo appeared in 14 games and recorded 24 tackles, 11 sacks, five forced fumbles, a recovery, and three pass deflections over the course of two seasons.

Urban, 31, is a former fourth-round pick out of Virginia by the Ravens in the 2014 NFL Draft. After finishing his four-year rookie contract, he re-signed with Baltimore to a one-year, $1 million deal back in 2018.

The Titans signed Urban to a contract in April before releasing him partway through the 2019 season. Urban caught on with the Bears for the rest of the year and re-signed on a one-year deal for 2020.

From there, the Cowboys signed Urban to a one-year contract last year.

In 2021, Urban appeared in six games for the Cowboys and recorded three tackles and a pass deflection.