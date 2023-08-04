Ravens Place DB Trayvon Mullen On Reserve/NFI List

The Baltimore Ravens officially placed DB Trayvon Mullen on the reserve/non-football injury list Thursday, which will end his 2023 season.

We have placed DB Trayvon Mullen on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 4, 2023

Mullen, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He was in the final year of his four-year, $7,259,146 rookie contract and earned a base salary of $2.54 million in 2022.

The Raiders traded Mullen to the Cardinals at the start of the regular season but he was waived and claimed by the Cowboys. The Cowboys later opted to waive Mullen as well and he was claimed by the Ravens in January.

Baltimore brought Mullen back on a one-year deal this past March. However, he was released last week with a failure to disclose physical condition designation.

The Ravens re-signed him soon after and placed him on the active/non-football injury list.

In 2022, Mullen appeared in eight games for the Cardinals and once for the Cowboys, recording 16 tackles, one forced fumble and one pass defense.