Ravens Place OLB Justin Houston On COVID-19 List, Activate OLB Pernell McPhee

The Baltimore Ravens announced Monday that they’ve placed OLB Justin Houston on the COVID-19 list and activated OLB Pernell McPhee (knee) from injured reserve.

Houston, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2011. He was entering the fifth year of his six-year, $101 million contract that included $52.5 million guaranteed when the Chiefs released him.

The Colts later signed Houston to a two-year, $24 million contract in 2019 and finished out his deal. He signed a one-year deal worth up to $4 million with the Ravens in July.

In 2021, Houston has played in 13 games for Baltimore, recording 29 tackles with 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

McPhee, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2011. He spent four years in Baltimore before signing a five-year, $38.75 million contract that included $15.5 million guaranteed back in 2015.

The Bears released McPhee and he later signed a one-year, $1.8 million deal with Washington for the 2018 season. McPhee returned to the Ravens each of the past three years on one-year contracts.

In 2021, McPhee has appeared in nine games, recording 14 tackles and one sack.