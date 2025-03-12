Ravens Place ROFR Tender On RFA S Ar’Darius Washington, Among Other Moves

The Baltimore Ravens officially placed a right of first refusal tender on restricted free agent S Ar’Darius Washington.

The Ravens also did not tender contracts to restricted free agent DB Christian Matthew or exclusive rights free agent RB Owen Wright.

This move will allow the Ravens to match an offer sheet Washington receives from another team in free agency. However, they would receive no compensation for him should they decline to match an offer.

Washington, 24, was a two-year starter at TCU and an honorable mention all-conference selection in 2020. He signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft.

He was in the second year of a three-year standard UDFA deal when the Ravens waived him and re-signed him to the practice squad. He bounced on and off the unit before being promoted back at the end of the season.

The Ravens brought Washington back last year on an exclusive rights deal.