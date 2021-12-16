Ravens Place S Chuck Clark On COVID-19 List

The Baltimore Ravens announced that they have placed S Chuck Clark on the COVID-19 list on Thursday.

Safety Chuck Clark has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.https://t.co/wcQI3wZ13r — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 16, 2021

Clark, 26, was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round out of Virginia Tech in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract and was slated to make a base salary of $735,000 in 2020 when he signed a three-year, $16 million extension.

Clark is set to make base salaries of $2.75 million and $3.285 million over the final two seasons of his deal after agreeing to a restructured contract.

In 2021, Clark has appeared in 13 games and recorded 58 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, no interceptions, and eight pass defenses.