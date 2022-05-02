Ravens Place UFA Tender On OLB Justin Houston

According to Field Yates, the Ravens have placed the unrestricted free agent tender on OLB Justin Houston.

This is a rarely used option for teams, which means Houston can only play for the Ravens in 2022 if he remains unsigned after July 22. If he does sign with a team, he counts as a compensatory free agent.

The UFA tender is for 110 percent of a player’s prior salary. It was last used in 2020 with the Giants and OLB Markus Golden but the Chiefs also placed the tender on DE Melvin Ingram today.

Houston, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2011. He was entering the fifth year of his six-year, $101 million contract that included $52.5 million guaranteed when the Chiefs released him.

The Colts later signed Houston to a two-year, $24 million contract in 2019 and finished out his deal. He signed a one-year deal worth up to $4 million with the Ravens in July.

In 2021, Houston appeared in 15 games for Baltimore, recording 34 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble, one recovery and one pass defense.

We had him in our Top 100 Available 2022 NFL Free Agents list.