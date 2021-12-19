Ravens Placing CB Jimmy Smith On COVID-19 List

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Ravens veteran CB Jimmy Smith tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday morning.

The Ravens have confirmed the news and announced that they’ve elevated DB Mazzi Wilkins to their active roster.

Smith will join WR Sammy Watkins on the COVID-19 list after he tested positive last night.

Smith, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2011. He played out the final year of his five-year, $54.89 million contract that includes $21 million guaranteed and has agreed to a pair of one-year contracts since then.

In 2021, Smith has appeared in eight games for the Ravens and recorded nine tackles, no interceptions and three pass deflections.