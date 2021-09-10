Ravens Placing TE Nick Boyle On Injured Reserve

Ravens HC Jim Harbaugh told reporters on Friday that TE Nick Boyle will be placed on injured reserve to “get him right,” per Jeff Zrebiec.

Baltimore placed Boyle on the PUP list this summer with a knee injury before activating him a few weeks ago.

Boyle will miss at least three games while on the injured reserve list before he can be activated.

Boyle, 27, was taken in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft by the Ravens. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.44 million contract before signing a three-year, $18 million deal.

Boyle was set to make a base salary of $5.5 million in 2021 when he signed a two year extension worth a max of $13 million.

In 2020, Boyle appeared in nine games for the Ravens and caught 14 passes for 113 yards receiving and two touchdowns.