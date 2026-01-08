According to Jonathan Jones, the Ravens plan to interview Vikings DC Brian Flores for their head coaching vacancy.

The list of candidates for Baltimore so far includes:

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Requested)

(Requested) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Requested)

(Requested) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Broncos QB coach Davis Webb (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Expected)

(Expected) Chargers DC Jesse Minter

Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury

Rams DC Chris Shula

Flores, 44, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots back in 2004 as a scouting assistant. He held several positions, including pro scout, special teams assistant, assistant offense/special teams, defensive assistant, safeties coach and linebackers coach before serving as the de facto defensive coordinator in 2018.

Miami hired Flores away to be their head coach in 2019 before firing him abruptly after the 2021 season. He caught on with the Steelers as a defensive assistant and LB coach, then was hired by the Vikings as defensive coordinator in 2023.

In three years in Miami, Flores posted a record of 24-25 (.490 win percentage) with no playoff appearances.

In 2025 under Flores, the Vikings defense is No. 9 in scoring and No. 5 in total defense, plus No. 22 against the run and No. 3 against the pass.