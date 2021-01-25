Ravens Plan To Open Extension Talks With Lamar Jackson In Coming Weeks

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta told reporters on Monday that he plans to speak with QB Lamar Jackson about a new contract within the next 10 days.

“Certainly deserves a contract,” DeCosta said, per Aditi Kinkhabwala. “My intention is to keep him in Baltimore for many, many years.”

Last week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that the Ravens are expected to explore a big-money contract extension for Jackson either this spring or during the summer.

The Ravens will of course pick up Jackson’s fifth-year option in the coming months and Rapoport says Baltimore is a team that is open to doing deals early if it makes sense for both parties.

According to Rapoport, Jackson represents himself, as opposed to having an agent.

Dak Prescott is in position to sign a potential record contract this offseason, so it’s possible Jackson could wait and see what happens between Prescott and the Cowboys before signing his next extension.

Jackson, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $9,471,652 contract that included a $5,968,472 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Ravens to pick up on Jackson in 2021.

In 2020, Jackson appeared in 15 games for the Ravens and completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,757 yards, 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 1,005 yards and seven touchdowns.