Ravens Plan To Pick Up WR Zay Flowers Fifth-Year Option

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports that the Ravens plan to pick up the fifth-year option on WR Zay Flowers.

By doing so, Flowers will be set to earn $27.298 million in 2027 after making $2.664 million in 2026.

Flowers, 25, was a three-year starter at Boston College who earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2020 and 2022. He was also a third-team selection in 2021.

The Ravens selected him with the No. 22 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $15,159,137 contract that includes a $8,024,827 signing bonus. The deal includes a fifth-year option for the 2027 season.

In 2025, Flowers appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and recorded 86 receptions for 1,211 yards and five touchdowns.

