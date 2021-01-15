Ravens Promote CB Pierre Desir & QB Tyler Huntley

The Baltimore Ravens have promoted CB Pierre Desir and QB Tyler Huntley to their active roster on Friday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Desir, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Browns back in 2014. He was waived by the Browns at the start of the 2016 season and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Chargers.

After a brief stint with the Chargers, Desir signed with the Seahawks and finished out the year in Seattle. He was waived by the Seahawks at the start of the 2017 season and later claimed by the Colts.

Desir re-signed with the Colts and agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $25 million with $12 million guaranteed last year. However, the Colts cut him loose back in March to avoid $3 million of his 2020 salary becoming guaranteed.

From there, Desir signed on with the Jets but was released a few weeks ago and quickly signed to the Ravens’ practice squad.

In 2020, Desir has appeared in 12 games for the Jets and Ravens, recording 48 tackles, three interceptions, one defensive touchdown, a forced fumble and eight passes defended.