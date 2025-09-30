Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Likely Out Week 5 With Hamstring Injury, Could Miss 2-3 Weeks

Per The Baltimore Sun, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is likely to sit out Week 5 against the Texans with a hamstring injury and could miss two to three weeks.

Jackson left the team’s Week 4 loss against the Chiefs and was replaced by QB Cooper Rush to finish the game.

Jackson, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $9,471,652 contract that included a $5,968,472 signing bonus.

The Ravens picked up Jackson’s fifth-year option that cost them $23 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He was due to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Ravens used the non-exclusive franchise tag at a cost of $32.3 million fully guaranteed.

Baltimore later signed Jackson to a five-year, $260 million extension. He’s due base salaries of $20.25 million, $51.25 million and $51.25 million in the final three years of the deal.

In 2025, Jackson has appeared in four games for the Ravens and thrown for 869 yards while completing 71.6 percent of his passes to go along with 10 touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for 166 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Ravens and Jackson as the news is available.