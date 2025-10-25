Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Out For Week 8, Tyler Huntley To Start

Adam Schefter reports that Ravens QB Lamar Jackson will miss his third straight game in Week 8 due to a lingering hamstring injury.

Taking his place as the starter against the Bears will be QB Tyler Huntley, with Jackson being expected to return on Thursday Night Football against the Dolphins.

Jackson, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $9,471,652 contract that included a $5,968,472 signing bonus.

The Ravens picked up Jackson’s fifth-year option that cost them $23 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He was due to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Ravens used the non-exclusive franchise tag at a cost of $32.3 million, fully guaranteed.

Baltimore later signed Jackson to a five-year, $260 million extension. He’s due base salaries of $20.25 million, $51.25 million, and $51.25 million in the final three years of the deal.

In 2025, Jackson has appeared in four games for the Ravens and thrown for 869 yards while completing 71.6 percent of his passes to go along with 10 touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for 166 yards and a touchdown.

We will have more on Jackson as it becomes available.