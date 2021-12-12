Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Ruled Out With Ankle Injury

The Baltimore Ravens have officially ruled out QB Lamar Jackson for the second half against the Browns after he suffered an ankle injury earlier in the game and was carted to the locker room.

QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of the game. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 12, 2021

Jackson, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He’s entering the fourth year of his four-year, $9,471,652 contract that included a $5,968,472 signing bonus.

The Ravens picked up Jackson’s fifth-year option that will cost them $23 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season, but won’t prevent them from working on an extension.

In 2021, Jackson has appeared in 11 games for the Ravens and completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,865 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. He also rushed for 762 yards and two touchdowns.

We will have more news on Jackson’s injury as it becomes available.