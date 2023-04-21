Ravens QB Tyler Huntley Signing RFA Tender

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Ravens QB Tyler Huntley plans to sign his restricted tender for the 2023 season on Friday.

This will cost Baltimore $2.627 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

Huntley, 25, went undrafted out of Utah back in 2020 before catching on with the Ravens. He bounced on and off the practice squad before eventually making his debut replacing QB Lamar Jackson.

In 2022, Huntley appeared in six games for the Ravens and passed for 658 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also recorded 43 rushing attempts for 137 yards (3.2 YPC) and one touchdown.