Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell Expected To Start Season On PUP List

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Ravens are expected to leave RB Keaton Mitchell on the PUP list to start the season, making him ineligible to play in the first four games.

Mitchell, 22, signed on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of East Carolina back in April of 2023. He signed a three-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and wound up cracking Baltimore’s active roster.

In 2023, Mitchell appeared in eight games for the Ravens and rushed 47 times for 396 yards (8.4 YPC) and two touchdowns, adding nine receptions on 11 targets for 93 yards.

We will have more news on Mitchell as it becomes available.