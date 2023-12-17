Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell Out For Season, Melvin Gordon Being Promoted

Ravens HC John Harbaugh told reporters after Sunday’s win over the Jaguars that RB Keaton Mitchell suffered a season-ending knee injury.

According to Harbaugh, the Ravens will promote veteran RB Melvin Gordon to their active roster in the coming days to take Mitchell’s spot.

Mitchell was tripped from behind when he attempted to regain his footing. Unfortunately, his knee bent inward and he immediately went down grabbing at his knee.

You can expect the Ravens to officially place Mitchell on injured reserve in the near future.

Mitchell, 21, signed on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of East Carolina back in April. He signed a three-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and wound up cracking Baltimore’s active roster.

During his college career, Mitchell recorded 463 rushing attempts for 3,027 yards (6.5 YPC) and 25 touchdowns, to go along with 60 receptions for 580 yards (9.7 YPC) and three touchdowns.

Gordon, 30, is a former first-round pick out of Wisconsin by the Chargers in the 2015 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year $10.669 million rookie contract that was fully guaranteed and made a base salary of $1,889,967 for the 2018 season.

The Chargers picked up Gordon’s fifth-year option worth $5,605,000 for the 2019 season. He signed a two-year, $16 million deal in free agency with the Broncos in 2020.

Gordon returned to Denver on a one-year deal for the 2022 season. However, the Broncos opted to waive him last year and he finished out the season with the Chiefs.

The Ravens signed Gordon to a contract earlier this summer before adding him to their practice squad.

In 2022, Gordon appeared in 10 games for the Broncos and rushed for 318 yards on 90 carries (3.5 YPC) and two touchdowns to go along with 25 receptions on 32 targets for 223 yards receiving.