Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell Won’t Be Ready For Week 1

Per Adam Schefter, Ravens HC John Harbaugh revealed that RB Keaton Mitchell is not expected back until some point during the regular season after tearing his ACL in Week 15.

Mitchell will miss training camp with Harbaugh noting that he will return “sometime during the season. It’s not like right around the corner.”

In Week 15 when Mitchell was carted off the field, NBC declined to show a replay of the injury. He was later placed on injured reserve and began his rehab process, which typically has a timeline of nine months to one year.

Mitchell, 22, signed on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of East Carolina back in April of 2023. He signed a three-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and wound up cracking Baltimore’s active roster.

In 2023, Mitchell appeared in eight games for the Ravens and rushed 47 times for 396 yards (8.4 YPC) and two touchdowns, adding nine receptions on 11 targets for 93 yards.

