Ravens Re-Sign CB Daryl Worley To Practice Squad

The Baltimore Ravens have re-signed CB Daryl Worley to the practice squad, per Jeff Zrebiec.

Baltimore’s practice squad now includes:

QB Anthony Brown RB Tyler Badie NT Isaiah Mack FB Ben Mason G Kahlil McKenzie OLB Jeremiah Moon DT Rashad Nichols CB Kevon Seymour OL David Sharpe WR Binjimen Victor DB Ar’Darius Washington WR Raleigh Webb LB Brandon Copeland G Zack Johnson LB Jeremiah Attaochu CB Daryl Worley

Worley, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Panthers back in 2016. The Panthers traded him to the Eagles in return for WR Torrey Smith during the 2018 offseason, but he was cut loose soon after.

The Raiders signed Worley to a contract in April of 2018 and re-signed him to a one-year, $3.095 million deal as a restricted free agent in 2019. Worley signed with the Cowboys as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 but was released midseason.

Worley signed on to the Bills’ practice squad soon after before the Raiders added him to their active roster. He signed with the Cardinals for the 2021 season but was cut coming out of the preseason.

Worley caught on with the Lions practice squad in September but was cut later in the season. He had a brief stint on the Ravens’ practice squad as well and Baltimore brought him back in August.

In 2021, Worley appeared in three games for Detroit and one for the Ravens, recording seven total tackles.