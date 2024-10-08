Ravens Re-Sign DB Damarion Williams To Practice Squad

The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday that they’ve re-signed DB Damarion Williams to their practice squad.

Here’s the Ravens’ updated practice squad:

The Texans signed CB Ka’dar Hollman off of the unit early in the day, so the Ravens had an open spot for Williams.

Williams, 26, transferred to Houston after two years playing at the community college level and was a three-year starter, earning honorable mention all-conference in 2020. He was voted a team captain his final two years.

The Ravens selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $4,164,338 that includes a signing bonus of $504,338 before being cut loose this past August.

In 2022, Williams appeared in 14 games for the Ravens and recorded 24 total tackles, one tackle for loss and two pass deflections.