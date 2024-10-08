Ravens Re-Sign DB Damarion Williams To Practice Squad

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday that they’ve re-signed DB Damarion Williams to their practice squad. 

Baltimore Ravens HelmetsHere’s the Ravens’ updated practice squad:

  1. T Corey Bullock
  2. RB Chris Collier
  3. CB Bump Cooper Jr.
  4. WR Malik Cunningham
  5. G Darrian Dalcourt
  6. TE Qadir Ismail
  7. WR Keith Kirkwood
  8. QB Devin Leary
  9. WR Anthony Miller
  10. DE C.J. Ravenell
  11. WR Dayton Wade
  12. DE Adedayo Odeleye (International)
  13. QB Tyler Huntley
  14. TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden
  15. DL Chris Wormley
  16. OLB Yannick Ngakoue
  17. LB William Kwenkeu
  18. DB Damarion Williams

The Texans signed CB Ka’dar Hollman off of the unit early in the day, so the Ravens had an open spot for Williams. 

Williams, 26, transferred to Houston after two years playing at the community college level and was a three-year starter, earning honorable mention all-conference in 2020. He was voted a team captain his final two years. 

The Ravens selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $4,164,338 that includes a signing bonus of $504,338 before being cut loose this past August.

In 2022, Williams appeared in 14 games for the Ravens and recorded 24 total tackles, one tackle for loss and two pass deflections. 

