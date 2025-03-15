Ravens Re-Sign OL Ben Cleveland

The Baltimore Ravens announced Saturday that they’ve re-signed OL Ben Cleveland.

Cleveland was arrested for a DUI back on February 12 after he was pulled over for swerving “so erratically” that he nearly ended up in a ditch.

Cleveland, 26, was a four-year starter at Georgia and was named first-team All-ACC in 2020. The Ravens drafted him in the third round of the 2021 draft.

Cleveland finished up his rookie deal worth $4,820,533 which included a signing bonus of $865,842. He’s set to be a free agent this offseason.

In 2024, Cleveland appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens.