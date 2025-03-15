Ravens Re-Sign OL Ben Cleveland

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Baltimore Ravens announced Saturday that they’ve re-signed OL Ben Cleveland

Ben Cleveland

Cleveland was arrested for a DUI back on February 12 after he was pulled over for swerving “so erratically” that he nearly ended up in a ditch.

Cleveland, 26, was a four-year starter at Georgia and was named first-team All-ACC in 2020. The Ravens drafted him in the third round of the 2021 draft. 

Cleveland finished up his rookie deal worth $4,820,533 which included a signing bonus of $865,842. He’s set to be a free agent this offseason.

In 2024, Cleveland appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply