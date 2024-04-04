Ravens Re-Sign OLB Kyle Van Noy To Two-Year Contract

According to The Pat McAfee Show, the Ravens are re-signing OLB Kyle Van Noy to a two-year deal.

Ian Rapoport adds the deal is worth $9 million in total with up to $2 million in additional incentives.

He was a key signing for Baltimore last September who ended up playing a major role for the defense.

Van Noy, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5.1 million contract when the Lions traded Van Noy midseason to the Patriots for a sixth-round pick in 2016.

Van Noy later signed a two-year extension with the Patriots. After finishing out that contract, he agreed to a four-year, $51 million contract with the Dolphins in 2020.

However, the Dolphins released Van Noy and he returned to the Patriots soon after on a two-year deal.

The Patriots released Van Noy one year into his two-year deal and he ended up signing a one-year deal with the Chargers. He became an unrestricted free agent last offseason and caught on with the Ravens in September.

In 2023, Van Noy appeared in 14 games for the Ravens and recorded 30 total tackles, including nine tackles for loss, nine sacks, two forced fumbles and four pass deflections.