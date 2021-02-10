Ravens Re-Sign TE Eric Tomlinson To One-Year Deal

According to Field Yates, the Ravens are re-signing TE Eric Tomlinson to a one-year, $1.025 million deal.

Tomlinson’s contract includes $125,000 guaranteed and qualifies for the veteran salary benefit, meaning he’ll count $875,000 against Baltimore’s cap.

The Ravens officially announced the move as well.

Tomlinson, 28, originally signed on with the Eagles in 2015 as an undrafted free agent out of UTEP. He was unfortunately among their final roster cuts, but later signed a future/reserve deal with the Texans.

Since then, Tomlinson has played for a number of teams including the Jets, Giants, and Patriots before catching on with the Raiders to close out 2019. He returned to the Giants last March and was on and off of the Ravens’ practice squad throughout 2020.

For his career, Tomlinson has appeared in 51 games and caught 17 passes for 194 yards receiving and one touchdown over the course of five seasons.