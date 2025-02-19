Ravens Re-Sign WR Keith Kirkwood

The Baltimore Ravens officially re-signed WR Keith Kirkwood to a contract on Wednesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Kirkwood, 30, originally signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Temple back in 2018 but was released after a few days and was added by the Saints. He was among New Orleans’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason before re-signing to their practice squad.

The Panthers signed Kirkwood to a contract in 2020 after the Saints declined to tender Kirkwood a restricted contract. Kirkwood was set to become a restricted free agent in 2021 but returned to Carolina on another one-year deal.

Kirkwood returned to the Saints in 2022 and bounced on and off their practice squad. He signed on with the Ravens in June and bounced on and off Baltimore’s practice squad last season.

In 2023, Kirkwood appeared in 13 games for the Saints and recorded five receptions for 37 yards (7.4 YPC) and one touchdown.