Ravens Re-Sign WR Tarik Black To PS, Cut DB Jeremy Lucien

The Baltimore Ravens signed WR Tarik Black to the practice squad and cut DB Jeremy Lucien in a corresponding move, per the NFL transaction wire.
Baltimore’s practice squad now includes:
- G Tykeem Doss
- RB Melvin Gordon
- G Tashawn Manning
- DT Rayshad Nichols
- LB Josh Ross
- WR Sean Ryan
- WR Laquon Treadwell
- TE Travis Vokolek
- RB Owen Wright
- DT Bravvion Roy
- CB Tre Swilling
- DB Andrew Adams
- LB Jeremiah Moon
- DB Kevon Seymour (Injured)
- T Josh Wells
- TE Scotty Washington
- WR Tarik Black
Black, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Texas back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Colts, but was eventually cut loose and signed to the Jets’ practice squad.
New York brought Black on a futures contract for 2022 but ended up releasing him and re-signing him to the practice squad. The Jets cut Black in December and he caught on with the Ravens late in the season.
He was cut coming out of the preseason and had a stint with the Ravens practice squad earlier this season.
In 2021, Black appeared in one game and caught one pass for 10 yards receiving.
