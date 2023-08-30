Ravens Re-Signing QB Anthony Brown To Practice Squad

According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens are re-signing QB Anthony Brown to the practice squad.

Brown, 25, played three seasons at Boston College before transferring to Oregon. He went undrafted out of Oregon this past April.

Brown later signed a rookie contract with the Ravens but was waived coming out of the preseason and later added to their practice squad. He was promoted a couple of times later in the season.

In 2022, Brown appeared in two games with one start for the Ravens and completed 22 of 49 pass attempts (44.9 percent) for 302 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

During his five-year college career, Brown threw for 7,891 yards to go with 61 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also rushed 287 times for 1,121 yards (3.9 YPC) and 15 touchdowns.