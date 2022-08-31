Ravens Re-Signing Sixth-Round RB Tyler Badie To PS

According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens are re-signing sixth-round RB Tyler Badie to their practice squad.

Badie, 22, was a one-year starter at Missouri. He was a Second Team All-American and First Team All-SEC selection as a senior. The Ravens used the No. 196 overall pick in the sixth round on him.

Badie signed a four-year, $3,834,618 rookie contract that includes a $174,618 signing bonus.

During his college career at Missouri, Badie appeared in 46 games and rushed for 2,740 yards on 513 carries (5.3 YPC) to go along with 126 receptions for 1,149 yards receiving and 34 total touchdowns.