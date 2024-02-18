Ravens Re-Signing WR Nelson Agholor To One-Year Extension

The Ravens announced on Sunday that they are re-signing veteran WR Nelson Agholor to a one-year contract extension.

Agholor, 30, is a former first-round pick out of USC by the Eagles in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of his four-year, $ 9.377 million rookie contract when the Eagles elected to pick up his fifth-year option which cost them $9,387,000 for the 2019 season.

The Raiders signed Agholor to a one-year contract in 2020. He signed on with the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent in 2021 to a two-year, $22 million deal.

Agholor then signed a one-year, $3.25 million deal with the Ravens that included another $3 million available in incentives. for 2023.

In 2022, Nelson Agholor appeared in 17 games for the Ravens and caught 35 passes for 381 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

We will have more on Agholor as it becomes available.