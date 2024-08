Ravens Release Seven Players

Per the wire, the Ravens have released seven players ahead of the roster cut deadline on Tuesday.

The following is a list of the players being released by Baltimore on Monday:

WR Russell Gage P Jack Browning TE Mike Rigerman WR Sean Ryan TE Riley Sharp OT Darrel Simpson DE Tramel Walthour

Gage, 28, was a sixth-round pick by the Falcons out of LSU back in 2018. He made the 53-man roster as a rookie and finished out his four-year rookie deal.

He was testing unrestricted free agency when he signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Buccaneers. He was set to earn a guaranteed salary of $7 million in 2023 when he ruptured his patellar tendon before the start of the season.

Tampa Bay released Gage this offseason and he signed with the Ravens early in training camp.

In 2022, Gage appeared in 13 games for the Buccaneers and caught 51 passes for 426 yards and five touchdowns.