Ravens Release WR Miles Boykin, Re-Sign Four ERFAs

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have released WR Miles Boykin and re-signed four exclusive rights free agents.

Boykin had been on the trade block but the Ravens obviously found no takers.

He was set to make $2.54 million in the final year of his rookie contract after hitting PPE escalators and Baltimore wanted to clear that from their cap.

Boykin, 25, was the No. 93 overall pick in the third round by the Ravens out of Notre Dame in 2019. Baltimore traded up to select him and exchanged the No. 102, No. 191, and No. 193 picks.

He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,376,928 rookie contract that included an $856,928 signing bonus.

For his career, Boykin has appeared in 40 games for the Ravens and recorded 33 receptions for 470 yards and seven touchdowns.