Ravens Request Interview With Chiefs DL Coach Joe Cullen For DC Job

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Ravens requested to interview Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Cullen has previous ties to the Ravens, given that he spent five year in Baltimore.

Cullen also has interest from the Commanders for their defensive coordinator job.

Cullen, 58, began his coaching career at UMass as their RBs coach in 1990. He later worked for several schools before working his way up to defensive coordinator.

The Lions hired Cullen as their DL coach in 2006. From there, he’s had stints with the Jaguars, Browns and Buccaneers before joining the Ravens as their DL coach in 2016.

The Jaguars hired Cullen to be their defensive coordinator in 2021, but he was fired after one season. The Chiefs hired him as defensive line coach in 2022.